30.3 C
Abuja

EU to increase deportation of irregular migrants in 2023

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Migrants and refugees sit on a rubber boat off the Libyan coast. (Photo credit: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP ... [+]AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A TOTAL of 27 migration ministers under the European Union (EU) are meeting to review strategies to curb irregular migration which has continued to soar, posing economic challenges for the continent.

EU border agency Frontex reported some 330,000 unauthorised arrivals last year, the highest since 2016, with a sharp increase on the Western Balkans route.

About 160,000 people are believed to have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe in 2022, fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, said on Thursday that the increase in irregular arrivals of migrants was huge and the bloc received 924,000 asylum applications, but the return rate remained low and the meeting was to discuss ways to make “significant progress” in deportation.

“That means we have three times more asylum applications than irregular arrivals, and these are overloading the reception capacities and many of those [migrants] are not in need of international protection,” she said.

Denmark, the Netherlands and Latvia were among those to call for more pressure through visas and development aid towards the roughly 20 countries – including Iraq and Senegal – that the EU deems fail to cooperate on taking back their nationals who have no right to stay in Europe.

The ministerial talks come ahead of a February 9-10 summit of EU leaders who will also seek more returns, according to their draft joint decision seen by Reuters.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

Large mammals shaped the evolution of humans: here’s why it happened in Africa

By Norman Owen-Smith, University of the Witwatersrand That humans originated in Africa is widely accepted....
National News

European hackers made 66 attempts to compromise virtual FEC meetings — Pantami

EUROPEAN hackers made 66 attempts to compromise virtual meetings held by the Federal Executive...
Legislature

Currency Redesign: Emefiele faces backlash as Gbajabiamila threatens arrest

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has threatened to issue a...
Energy and Power

Currency Redesign: PoS merchants hike commission on transactions over redesigned notes

SOME point-of-sale merchants (PoS) have resorted to increasing the commission on transactions regarding the...
Featured News

Nigerian inmates in Ethiopian prison seek repatriation

NIGERIAN inmates in Kaliti prison, a maximum security prison in Addis Abba, Ethiopia, have...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
European hackers made 66 attempts to compromise virtual FEC meetings — Pantami
Next article
Large mammals shaped the evolution of humans: here’s why it happened in Africa

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.