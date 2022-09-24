Kidnapped police inspector, two others regain freedom in Ogun

THE Ogun State Police command on Friday, September 23, said the three people abducted by suspected kidnappers in Ogun State have regained their freedom.

The victims were abducted on Wednesday, September 21 at Wasinmi, in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Ogunyemi, said the victims regained freedom at about 9:45 pm on Thursday and have since been reunited with their families.

According to Premium Times, the three victims were police officers, but Oyeyemi said only one police officer was among the victims.

The officers had gone to Ogun State from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, for an investigation when they were abducted.

The police spokesperson further said the victims were abducted by a group of kidnappers who were operating in military camouflage.

The statement read, “On receiving the information of the abduction, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the command’s anti-kidnapping unit and another tactical squad to move into the area and join forces with the Ewekoro divisional headquarters in rescuing the victims.

“Upon the intensive pressure and aggressive trailing of the kidnappers, they (abductors) were left with no alternative than releasing their captives.”