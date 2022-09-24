23.1 C
Abuja

Kidnapped police inspector, two others regain freedom in Ogun

Conflict and SecurityNews
Mustapha Usman
Police
Advertisement

Related

Tinubu mocks Atiku over PDP crisis, says his presidency bid over

Strike: ASUU files 14 grounds of appeal against FG

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue two victims in Edo

Abuja court remands Nigerian professor arrested for assaulting orderly

PSC condemns alleged assault of officer in Abuja, calls for withdrawal of orderlies

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Ogun State Police command on Friday, September 23, said the three people abducted by suspected kidnappers in Ogun State have regained their freedom.

The victims were abducted on Wednesday, September 21 at Wasinmi, in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Ogunyemi, said the victims regained freedom at about 9:45 pm on Thursday and have since been reunited with their families.

According to Premium Times, the three victims were police officers, but Oyeyemi said only one police officer was among the victims.

The officers had gone to Ogun State from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, for an investigation when they were abducted.

The police spokesperson further said the victims were abducted by a group of kidnappers who were operating in military camouflage.

The statement read, “On receiving the information of the abduction, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the command’s anti-kidnapping unit and another tactical squad to move into the area and join forces with the Ewekoro divisional headquarters in rescuing the victims.

- Advertisement -

“Upon the intensive pressure and aggressive trailing of the kidnappers, they (abductors) were left with no alternative than releasing their captives.”

 

 

 

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

Recycling: Abuja residents shift waste into wealth, as economic hardship bites

ANNA Ayanda is a widow living in Aleyita, a settlement along Airport Road, she...
Legislature

Lawmakers investigate NNPCLtd joint venture deals, secret account

THE House of Representatives has commenced investigation into the structure and accountability of the...
Health

How Jigawa is transforming its Primary Healthcare with BHCPF

By Elijah Akoji Five years after the Basic Health Care Provision Fund was initiated in...
Media Opportunities

Media foundation for West Africa offers climate change journalism fellowship

THE Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is offering a climate change journalism fellowship.   The...
National News

Tinubu mocks Atiku over PDP crisis, says his presidency bid over

THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, Bola...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleRecycling: Abuja residents shift waste into wealth, as economic hardship bites

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.