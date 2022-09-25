Police arrest three suspected robbers in Abuja, recover car, other valuables

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has arrested three suspected robbers who were terrorizing and robbing residents along the Old Gwarinpa Road in Abuja.

The arrest followed a distress call on the police in the early house of Saturday, September 24.

A statement by the command’s public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, a deputy superintendent of police, said following the distress call, police operatives from both Gwarinpa and Life Camp Divisions were drafted to the area.

The suspects, numbering about ten, however, fled the scene on arrival of the police teams.

“The police teams, with the coordination of the Command Control Room, trailed the fleeing suspects. The surveillance team from Maitama Division were equally mobilised and the vehicle was intercepted at the Amingo Wuse 2 area of the FCT.

“Three suspects, namely Shetima Abubakar ‘m’ 22 yrs, Yakubu Iliya ‘m’ 22 yrs, and Haruna Amadu ‘m’ 54 yrs, were arrested, while the stolen Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and other valuables were recovered,” the statement read.

According to the police, the ash colour Mercedes Benz has the number plate GWA 740 FM.

Other items recovered from the suspects are laptop computers and mobile phones.

Those arrested are being interrogated, while efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the syndicate still at large.

All the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigations, the police said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, while commending residents for the prompt information on the robbery, assured that crimes not detected would be promptly confronted.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are enjoined to be vigilant and make a prompt rendition of complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938,

07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk could be reached on 09022222352,” the statement read.