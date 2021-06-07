We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry William Folorunso Kumuyi has tweeted despite the ongoing ban on Twitter by the Nigerian government.

Kumuyi, who tweeted on Monday, said he would continue to reach out to millions of his followers spread across five continents of the world despite the government’s ban.

“In view of the Twitter ban in Nigeria, please note that the content shared on this handle is targeted at a global audience in more than 5 continents and over 100 nations and we shared the contents from any of these locations,” he said.

This is coming hours after his counterpart from the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye also defied the ban.

Adeboye said that his action was in accordance with Article 19 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights,” he said.

Minister of Culture and Information Lai Mohammed had announced the ban in a statement on Friday shortly after Twitter deleted a controversial and violent tweet by President Buhari.

The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) announced, in a statement on Saturday, that it had complied with the government directives. However, millions of Nigerians have continued to use the platform through Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

The Nigerian government has, however, said it will lift the ban if only the platform can be used responsibly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama gave the condition in a meeting with envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union in Nigeria on Monday.

Onyeama noted that the micro-blogging platform was not taken down because it was threatening the country, but the ban was meant to stop Twitter from being used for criminal activities.

“The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it,” he said, when asked when the ban would be lifted.

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing. Why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities.”

The minister stressed that while the government would accommodate criticisms and diverse opinions, it would not sit back and watch social media become a tool for destabilising the country.