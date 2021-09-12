27.5 C
Abuja

Lagos Police investigating DPO who lost pistol after sex with old girlfriend

News
Vincent UFUOMA
Hakeem Odumosu
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu

Related

THE Lagos State Police Command said it was investigating one of its personnel, Adegoke Atilade, who lost his pistol after having sex with one of his old girlfriends.

Atilade, a divisional Police officer in charge of Denton Police station in the Ebute Metta area of the state, had invited one Jenifer Madueke to his office on Friday from where they spent a night together.

Trouble started when he discovered that his service pistol was missing after the lady had left.

Madueke, who had denied stealing the pistol, was reportedly arrested on Saturday by the embattled DPO. According to reports, she is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba.

But in a statement on Sunday, the Command Spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu said the State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu had ordered the redeployment of the DPO.

Ajisebutu noted that the redeployment was to pave the way for a fair investigation into the allegation of sex and the missing piston.

He assured that the command would take appropriate action against anyone found culpable.

“In the interest of fairness and justice, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an independent, thorough and unbiased investigation into the case,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Members of the public are hereby assured that appropriate actions will be taken against anyone found culpable at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation such that at the end, justice would have been served.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed immediate redeployment of the officer in the eye of the storm so as to pave the way for diligent and unbiased investigation.”

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

News

Lagos Police investigating DPO who lost pistol after sex with old girlfriend

THE Lagos State Police Command said it was investigating one of its personnel, Adegoke...
Banking and Finance

CBN again warns commercial banks to desist  from forex malpractices

  THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned deposit money banks (DMBs) to desist...
Health

Research identifies suicide bombing as major problem in Nigeria’s North-East

NIGERIA recorded more suicide bombing incidents than other forms of suicide between 2010 and...
News

VAT: Appeal court puts Rivers high court judgment on hold

THE Court of Appeal in Abuja has held that parties should not effect the...
Health

Strike: Buhari pledges to meet doctors’ demands after parley with NMA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has promised to meet the demands of striking members of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCBN again warns commercial banks to desist  from forex malpractices

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.