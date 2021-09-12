Lagos Police investigating DPO who lost pistol after sex with old girlfriend

Atilade, a divisional Police officer in charge of Denton Police station in the Ebute Metta area of the state, had invited one Jenifer Madueke to his office on Friday from where they spent a night together.

Trouble started when he discovered that his service pistol was missing after the lady had left.

Madueke, who had denied stealing the pistol, was reportedly arrested on Saturday by the embattled DPO. According to reports, she is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba.

But in a statement on Sunday, the Command Spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu said the State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu had ordered the redeployment of the DPO.

Ajisebutu noted that the redeployment was to pave the way for a fair investigation into the allegation of sex and the missing piston.

He assured that the command would take appropriate action against anyone found culpable.

“In the interest of fairness and justice, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an independent, thorough and unbiased investigation into the case,” he said.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that appropriate actions will be taken against anyone found culpable at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation such that at the end, justice would have been served.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed immediate redeployment of the officer in the eye of the storm so as to pave the way for diligent and unbiased investigation.”

Vincent UFUOMA