Lagos tops 2026 common entrance registration with 13,228 candidates, Taraba records 15

The Registrar of NECO, Ibrahim Wushishi, a professor, disclosed this while briefing journalists after monitoring the examination alongside the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, in Abuja.

Wushishi said the figure represented a decline from the 64,578 candidates who registered for the examination in 2025.

He added that female candidates accounted for the majority of those who registered for this year’s examination.

According to him, more than 31,000 female candidates registered, compared to about 26,000 male candidates.

“I think this reflects the efforts of the ministry in promoting girl-child education and shows that positive results are being achieved in that regard,” he said.

Speaking on the conduct of the examination, Wushishi said reports received from across the country indicated that the exercise was largely hitch-free.

Following inspection visits to three centres in Abuja, Ahmad expressed satisfaction with the organisation of the examination.

According to her, candidates were orderly, adequately supervised and commenced the examination on schedule.

“We have been to three schools, and I am happy with the conduct of the examination in all the centres visited. The students are orderly, well seated and the examination started on time.

“I have also looked at the registration documents of the students and observed that the guidelines regarding the prescribed age bracket for the examination were adhered to,” she said.

The minister, however, expressed concern over the number of absentee candidates recorded in some centres.

She said about 18 candidates were absent in one of the halls visited and stressed the need to ascertain the reasons for the development.

Ahmad also noted that the schools visited had the necessary facilities for the conduct of the examination and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure for effective teaching and learning.

Taraba recorded the lowest number of candidates, with 15 registrations, while Lagos had the highest, with 13,228 candidates.

The minister and NECO management visited Model Secondary School, Maitama; Government Science Technical College, Garki; and Federal Government Boys’ College, Garki, during the monitoring exercise. (NAN)