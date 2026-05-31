LP rejects ₦150m refund demand by disqualified presidential aspirant

LABOUR Party (LP) has dismissed allegations of fraud and political sabotage by disqualified presidential aspirant, Peter Agada, who is demanding a refund of N150 million paid to the party during his failed bid for its 2027 presidential ticket.

Speaking on Sunday, LP National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said Agada’s disqualification was consistent with the party’s constitution and resolutions adopted at its national convention. He noted that the decision to zone the presidency to the South was neither new nor secret and was publicly adopted and ratified at the party’s national convention held on April 28, 2026.

“The decision to zone the presidency to the South did not happen yesterday. It is a settled matter that was adopted long ago and ratified at the national convention,” Asogwa said.

The ICIR reports that Agada’s demand was contained in a petition signed by his presidential campaign council’s president, Temilade Craig, and released on Saturday following his exclusion from the party’s presidential primary held on May 30.

He accused the party’s leadership of collecting nomination-related fees from Agada despite allegedly knowing he would be barred from contesting because of the party’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South.

The council claimed that the party received N150 million from Agada, comprising N50 million for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms and an additional N100 million contributed towards the party’s national convention and other activities.

“We members and supporters of Dr Peter Agada Presidential Campaign Council nationwide have read with shock and disgust the self-indicting and contradictory confession by the Labour Party leadership confirming that the party conspired to obtain aspirant fees, nomination fees and screening fees from our candidate under unfair pretences,” the statement said.

According to the council, the party acted in bad faith by accepting the payments, screening Agada and allowing him to campaign before eventually issuing him a disqualification letter shortly before the primary.

It also argued that if the party had already resolved to zone its presidential ticket to the South, it should not have allowed Agada, who is from the North-Central region, to purchase nomination forms and participate in the screening process.

“We hereby put them on notice of hearing soonest from the EFCC on our political networks’ jointly contributed campaign funds, which they obtained under false pretences from our principal, Arc. Dr Peter Agada,” the council stated.

Meanwhile, the LP National Publicity Secretary, in his reaction noted that resolutions reached at the convention were binding on all party organs, aspirants and stakeholders, leaving no room for exceptions, explaining that Agada knowingly pursued his presidential ambition despite being aware of the zoning arrangement.

“It is unfortunate that he chose to go against this zoning arrangement and proceeded to buy nomination forms,” Asogwa added.

The party also dismissed claims that Agada spent more than N300 million pursuing the presidential ticket, arguing that personal financial commitments by aspirants could not override validly adopted party policies.

The party maintained that Agada’s disqualification was neither targeted nor vindictive but was a constitutional enforcement of a collective party decision aimed at maintaining internal balance and cohesion ahead of the 2027 general election.