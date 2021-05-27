We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SENATOR representing Lagos Central Remi Tinubu was involved in a squabble on Wednesday with some Nigerians who were present at the zonal public hearing of the constitutional review in Lagos State.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the senator was spotted addressing a woman as a thug, which resulted in an altercation with other Nigerians at the scene.

According to a report, members of the public were made to go through a registration process before entering into the venue of the event.

However, upon the arrival of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the front door was shut and registration ended.

Members of the public who were yet to register remained on the queue in protest of their exclusion from the event while some lawmakers were ushered into the venue by Tinubu.

The woman, therefore, complained about the partial treatment meted out to the public and was called a thug by the senator for speaking too loudly.

“We don’t want thugs here,” she said.

Those present at the scene expressed displeasure at the senator’s conduct, which resulted in a commotion. The senator, however, refused to tender an apology.

“I will not apologise for what I said. I saw it and I said it,” she said.

Remi Tinubu, who is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has had a history of controversies since becoming a senator in 2011.

Recall that an altercation had ensued in 2016 between her and her colleague Dino Melaye during which she addressed him as a thug.

She was also involved in a confrontation with yet another colleague of hers Elisha Abbo in 2019. Abbo was then being investigated by the Senate for assaulting a woman in an Abuja sex toy shop.

During a plenary session held in April 2021, Tinubu had attacked her colleague Smart Adeyemi who raised pertinent questions about the state of insecurity in the country.

Advertisement

She had interrupted his speech by asking if he had suddenly defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for criticising the incumbent government.