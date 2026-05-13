Obasa ends 23-year spell at Lagos Assembly, eyes Reps’ seat

THE Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared his intention to contest for the Agege Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 13, Obasa said he announced his ambition on Tuesday in the presence of party leaders, stakeholders, loyalists, and supporters.

He said the move marked the beginning of “another chapter” in his legislative career after over two decades in the Lagos Assembly.

“After two decades and three years of representing the good people of Agege Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, and serving for over a decade as Speaker, I believe the time has come to begin another chapter in my legislative journey,” he said.

The lawmaker said the decision was driven by a renewed commitment to serve the people on a broader platform while building on the experience and relationships he had developed during his years in public office.

Obasa also thanked the residents of Agege for what he described as their trust and support since he was first elected into the Assembly.

He stressed that the focus of party members should remain the continued growth and development of Agege and Lagos State.

“As we move forward, I urge our party faithful and the good people of Agege to extend the same support to my brother, Hon. Kola Egunjobi, as he aspires to represent Agege Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, as well as Azeez Oladapo Yusuf Ninolowo for Agege Constituency II.

“Our collective focus must remain the continued growth, stability, and development of Agege and Lagos State as a whole. I am confident that with unity, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of our party, we will continue to achieve even greater progress together,” he added.

Obasa is one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the Lagos Assembly and one of the most influential figures in Lagos politics under the APC.

The lawmaker began his political career as a councillor in Agege Local Government between 1999 and 2002 before moving to the state legislature in 2003.

He has been representing Agege Constituency I in the Assembly since 2003. He was elected Speaker in 2015 and has retained the portfolio since.

Recall that on January 13, Obasa was suspended by more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative House over alleged misconduct and sundry offences.

Following his removal, his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, emerged as the first female Speaker of the Assembly.

However, during a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja, held on Saturday, January 25, Obasa declared that he remained the speaker despite his replacement by his deputy.

The leadership crisis in the Assembly later shifted in Obasa’s favour after Meranda resigned in March 2025 following interventions by APC leaders in the state, paving the way for his reinstatement as Speaker.

Obasa has also faced allegations of corruption and financial impropriety during his tenure as Speaker, allegations he has consistently denied.