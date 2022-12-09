34.3 C
Abuja

Offa robbery: I was tortured by Abba Kyari to implicate Saraki – Witness

Featured NewsNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo: Bukola Saraki
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A witness, Shamsudeen Bada, has told a High Court in Kwara State how he was allegedly tortured to implicate former Senate President Bukola Saraki in the Offa bank robbery incident of April 5, 2018.

Bada, who is a former vice chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, spoke on Thursday, December 8, at the ongoing trial over the robbery which led to the death of at least 17 persons, including nine police officers.

READ ALSO:

Offa robbery suspects plead not guilty, trial to commence January 2019

Saraki demands inquiry into death of Offa robbery suspect

Offa robbery: Police alleged of killing suspect in custody

Kwara govt. foot-dragging in prosecuting Offa robbery suspects, says Police

- Advertisement -

Recall that five suspects — Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham and two others — were charged to court by the police for criminal conspiracy to rob the banks, murder of nine policemen and other citizens, and illegal possession of firearms, following the robbery incident.

Bada recounted his experience when the trial of the suspects in the robbery resumed at the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

He said his torture was overseen by men of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) led by DCP Abba Kyari, who along with four others is now standing trial for alleged drug trafficking offences preferred against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The witness said the IRT operatives told him their instructions were “directly from the IGP” when his family threatened the police with a court case.

He said the IRT operatives promised him while in detention that he would be freed if he named Saraki as the sponsor of the robbery, adding that one of the robbery suspects, Ayo Akinninbosun, was shot in the leg when he declined to indict Saraki.

“After he was shot, my health started deteriorating. DCP Abba Kyari brought some nurses to treat me. Before I was eventually released, the police officers gave me conditions that I must not grant any press interview, I must not go to court and I should quit politics,” he said.

The witness told the court that his arrest was politically motivated as a means to deal with the Saraki camp. “They needed to tag it with something to nail them, hence Offa robbery became their option which was a month after the robbery saga,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The prosecuting counsel later sought an adjournment to obtain a document that he said was not brought to the Court and the case was subsequently adjourned to January 16, 17 and 18, 2023, for continuation of cross-examination by the prosecution and trial.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

2023: NBA calls for free, fair elections

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has warned against malpractices in the forthcoming general elections. NBA...
Conflict and Security

Foreigners behind insurgency in the North – Shehu of Borno

SHEHU of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, has described the insurgency in the country as the...
National News

Fuel scarcity: Falana faults DSS 48-hour ultimatum

Human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, has faulted the 48-hour ultimatum issued by...
Political Analysis

How America, Britain influence Nigeria’s presidential elections

INCUMBENT President Goodluck Jonathan was in the black book of the United States (US)...
Environment

Group partners EU, British Council to end open defecation in Abuja

A GROUP, Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) has partnered with the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleForeigners behind insurgency in the North – Shehu of Borno
Next article2023: NBA calls for free, fair elections

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.