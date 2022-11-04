Police investigate killing of NECO staff in Ibadan

THE Oyo State Police Command has commenced investigations into the killing of a staff of the National Examination Council (NECO), identified as Vincent Odinko, at the University of Ibadan on Friday.

According to reports, Odinko, who was working with the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination Internal Unit, Ibadan branch of NECO, was killed when some gunmen reportedly invaded the staff quarters of the University of Ibadan.

He was said to be working on his laptop in the night when the armed robbers broke into the boy’s quarters (BQ) of the staff building, where he lived with his family.

In a chat with The ICIR on Friday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Oyo State Command, Adewale Osifeso said investigations have commenced into the matter.

“Investigations have commenced into the matter; updates will be provided accordingly,” Osifeso said.