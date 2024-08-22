back to top

Residents arrest suspected kidnapper after allegedly collecting N1.5m

Reading time: 1 mins
Crime
Arrested suspect. Photo: Daily Trust
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

A SUSPECTED kidnapper was apprehended by residents of Nepa community in Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State, after allegedly collecting N1.5 million ransom. 

The suspect, who had demanded the ransom from the victims’ relatives, was taken into custody by local vigilantes before being handed over to the police.

Confirming the development to Daily Trust, Plateau State Police Command spokesperson, Alabor Alfred, said the suspect was under investigation at the anti-kidnapping unit.

One of the local local security guards (vigilante) in the Nepa community, informed the newspaper that the suspect, after being caught by the residents, was immediately turned over to local vigilantes and later moved to the Laranto Police Station.

According to the vigilante, the  kidnapper had abducted two children, aged four and five, and after receiving the N1.5 million ransom, failed to release them immediately.

“The following day, when he returned to an unoccupied building where he was keeping the minors, people passing by heard the kids crying and immediately rushed towards the building. Upon arrival, the kidnapper, who was with the minors, jumped out of the window, but as people screamed and shouted ‘kidnapper,’ men and women from the community came out in large number and caught him.

“The resident then handed him over to the community vigilante group which took him to Laranto police station along with the sum of N1,492,000 that he had already collected from the parents of the victims,” he added.

Over the years, Plateau State, situated in Nigeria’s North-Central region, has been battling insecurity as a result of the activities of bandits and terrorists.


     

     

    On December 24, 2023, suspected gunmen reportedly killed over 70 people in an attack on several communities in the Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

    According to reports, the assailants attacked residences, looted farm produce, and set houses ablaze.

    Read Also:

    Gunmen attack Plateau communities, kill 70 on Christmas eve
    Police arrest 25-year-old for stoning father to death in Plateau
    Police confirm arrest of six suspected kidnappers in Lagos
    Police fume as vigilantes reportedly killed 16 bandits in Plateau

    Earlier on January 24, it was reported that at least 15 people, mostly children and women, were killed by assailants in Kwahaslalek village, a community in the Mangu LGA of the state.

    The ICIR gathered that Killings continued in the LGA despite a 24-hour curfew declared by the state government.



    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement