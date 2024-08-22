Residents arrest suspected kidnapper after allegedly collecting N1.5m

A SUSPECTED kidnapper was apprehended by residents of Nepa community in Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State, after allegedly collecting N1.5 million ransom.

The suspect, who had demanded the ransom from the victims’ relatives, was taken into custody by local vigilantes before being handed over to the police.

Confirming the development to Daily Trust, Plateau State Police Command spokesperson, Alabor Alfred, said the suspect was under investigation at the anti-kidnapping unit.

One of the local local security guards (vigilante) in the Nepa community, informed the newspaper that the suspect, after being caught by the residents, was immediately turned over to local vigilantes and later moved to the Laranto Police Station.

According to the vigilante, the kidnapper had abducted two children, aged four and five, and after receiving the N1.5 million ransom, failed to release them immediately.

“The following day, when he returned to an unoccupied building where he was keeping the minors, people passing by heard the kids crying and immediately rushed towards the building. Upon arrival, the kidnapper, who was with the minors, jumped out of the window, but as people screamed and shouted ‘kidnapper,’ men and women from the community came out in large number and caught him.

“The resident then handed him over to the community vigilante group which took him to Laranto police station along with the sum of N1,492,000 that he had already collected from the parents of the victims,” he added.

Over the years, Plateau State, situated in Nigeria’s North-Central region, has been battling insecurity as a result of the activities of bandits and terrorists.

On December 24, 2023, suspected gunmen reportedly killed over 70 people in an attack on several communities in the Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

According to reports, the assailants attacked residences, looted farm produce, and set houses ablaze.

Earlier on January 24, it was reported that at least 15 people, mostly children and women, were killed by assailants in Kwahaslalek village, a community in the Mangu LGA of the state.

The ICIR gathered that Killings continued in the LGA despite a 24-hour curfew declared by the state government.





