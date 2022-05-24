22.7 C
Abuja

Strike: Staff unions kick as EKSU announces resumption of academic activities

EducationNews
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Governing Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), has approved today, May 24, for the resumption of academic activities in the institution.

EKSU spokesperson Bode Olofinmuagun disclosed this in a statement released in the late hours of Monday.

According to Olofinmuagun, the decision to resume academic activities amidst the ongoing strike by university workers in the country was taken at the institution’s management meeting.

While lamenting the impact of the strike, he emphasised the need to resume academic activities for the benefit of both students and parents.

“Management noted further that one academic session (2021/2022) of admission is still outstanding, while the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session is yet to be concluded.

“Moreover, the admission process for the 2022/2023 academic session will commence soonest.

“Consequently, management decided to reopen the Institution for normal academic activities in the interest of the students, parents, guardians and indeed the society at large as well as the survival of the university.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the leadership of workers’ unions in the university has directed members to disregard the notice of resumption by the university’s management.

The unions are Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the three unions, in a statement by SSANU Chairman Temidayo Azeez Aguda, asked the management to do the needful if it wanted academic progress in institutions rather than coercing the unions.

“All members should please note that the strike continues. Management didn’t declare any strike hence it can’t call off what it didn’t declare.”

Aguda noted that it was the leadership of each union in the university that could order members to resume work amid strike and not the management.

Aguda directed workers to stay at home and await further directives by the unions’ leadership.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Petroleum Regulatory Authority finalises regulations to improve ease of business

THE Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disclosed it is drafting...
News

Nigeria’s economy grows by 3.11% in Q1 2022

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday says the Nigerian economy grew by...
Health and Environment

NHIA: Lawmaker who sponsored bill names Act BuhariCare

THE federal lawmaker who sponsored the recently signed National Health Insurance Authority Bill, Sen....
Judiciary

2023: Emefiele withdraws presidential election suit

GODWIN Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has withdrawn a suit...
Crime

UK govt extradites Nigerian to US over alleged email compromise scams

A 39-year-old Nigerian, Chibundu Joseph Anuebunwa, has been extradited from the United Kingdom (UK)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePetroleum Regulatory Authority finalises regulations to improve ease of business

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.