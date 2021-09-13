Suspected Fulani gunmen kill 11 in Southern Kaduna fresh attack

This was according to the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) Spokesperson Luka Binniyat in a statement to newsmen on Monday.

Binniyat said that the incident took place in Apiye Jim Village in the Atyap Chiefdom of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

Banditry: Police arrest perpetrators of Kaduna college kidnap

Three dead, others injured in fresh Kaduna attacks

Despite student’s death during protest, lawmaker commends Kaduna college

“They also killed another man in Atakshusho village about three kilometers from the initial scene of crime as they were retreating to make an escape,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“As usual, no one has been apprehended.”

The Punch quoted an unnamed source to have said that the assailants divided themselves into groups before attacking the villagers while it rained.

The source noted the attack lasted fewer than 10 minutes.

He said that many of the villagers were still missing after the attack.

“They (attackers) came while it was raining and divided themselves into groups. They targeted specific houses and when done, left immediately,” he said.

“Scores of the villagers are missing at the moment. It’s impossible for one to ascertain the number of those injured and even those killed; but so far, l have counted and found 11 dead persons in different locations this morning (Monday).

“The Atyapland is left to carry its cross in the hands of the attackers who moved from one village to the another killing, maiming, burning houses and destroying crops in farmlands at will, without being arrested.

- Advertisement -

“With the various attacks and the occupation of our forest where we cultivate farms for our survival this year, we are busy trying to save ourselves from the attackers as people are not thinking of going to farm.”

This attack is coming in less than 24 hours after the murder of an Evangelical Church Winning All, previously known as the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Pastor Silas Yakubu Ali, in the same council on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appealed for calm.

El-Rufai, in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, urged security agencies to apprehend the killers.