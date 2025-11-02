Tinubu to meet Trump over Christians genocide claim – Presidency

THE Presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu would meet with United States President Donald Trump in the coming days to address claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, revealed this in a post on X on Saturday, November 1, following Trump’s recent remarks accusing the Nigerian government of neglecting attacks on Christians.

According to Bwala, the meeting will focus on strengthening counterterrorism collaboration and correcting misconceptions about the nature of terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

“Both President @officialABAT and President @realDonaldTrump have shared interests in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity. President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorising the sale of arms, and President Tinubu has adequately utilised that opportunity in the fight against terrorism, with massive results to show for it.

“As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or all faiths, those would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in the State House or White House,” Bwala wrote.

Meanwhile, Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said President Bola Tinubu directed newly appointed service chiefs to deliver tangible results, assuring them of full government backing in addressing emerging security challenges.

In a post on X on Sunday, November 2, Onanuga shared part of Tinubu’s Thursday address to the service chiefs, noting that the president was “well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America.”

Tinubu, in the excerpt, cautioned that security threats were constantly evolving and urged the military leadership to respond with decisive action.

“Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South.

“We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head,” the post quoted the president as saying.

Tinubu urged the service chiefs to be innovative and deliver tangible results, stressing that Nigerians expected outcomes, not excuses.

The president also called on the officers to act with innovation, courage, and foresight to stay ahead of those threatening the nation’s peace. He vowed that his administration would provide full support to ensure the success of their mandate, emphasising that the security crisis that began in 2009 must not be allowed to continue.

The post came amid renewed international attention on Nigeria’s security challenges.

The ICIR reports that Trump warned on Saturday, November 1, that the US might take military action against Nigeria and suspend aid to the country over alleged persecution of Christians.

On Friday, October 31, Trump designated Nigeria as a country of particular concern, citing allegations of widespread persecution of Christians. His statement came after weeks of claims by US lawmaker Riley Moore, who accused Nigeria of “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians” and described it as the world’s deadliest place for believers.

The Nigerian government, however, has consistently dismissed these allegations as unfounded.