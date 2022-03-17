UK embassy makes clarification on visa suspension

— 1 min read

THE British High Commission in Nigeria says the United Kingdom (UK) has not suspended applications for student, work and family visas and that its Visa Application Centres (VACs) remain open to customers for standard visas of any category.

The embassy had announced on Tuesday that it was temporarily suspending “priority services” for applications for work, study and family visas, but has now explained that Nigerians can still apply for any category of UK visa in the usual way on gov.uk and via its VACs in the country.

“Our VACs remain open and customers are welcome to apply for a standard visa of any category in the usual manner. This includes student, family, work and visit visas.

“However, due to a reprioritisation of resources in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine, the UK has temporarily suspended its priority visa service.

“As our March 15 statement made clear, this temporary suspension only applies to the UKVI’s expedited, added-value ‘Priority’ and ‘Super Priority’ visa services,” the Embassy said on Wednesday.

It said the suspension is to enable the UKs global visa operation prioritise applications for the new Ukraine Family Scheme, amid the humanitarian crisis arising from the Ukraine-Russia war.