34.1 C
Abuja

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK suspends visas for Nigerians

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
UK Home Office Credit: Independent UK
UK Home Office Credit: Independent UK
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE United Kingdom (UK) Embassy in Nigeria has announced a temporary suspension of study, work and family visa applications, barely two months after it resumed processing, as priority has now been placed on applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

The British High Commission resumed consular services on January 24, after suspending visa applications from red list countries, including Nigeria, on December 6, 2021.

READ ALSO:

Echoes from Sumy: Plight of Nigerian students stuck in Ukraine amid Russian bombing

Melitopol mayor abducted by Russian troops -Ukraine officials

Ukraine: 400 civilians evacuated from Volnovakha, amid botched ceasefire arrangement

Ukraine war: Second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Poland arrive Abuja

- Advertisement -

In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy announced that the Ukraine Family Scheme was launched in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

The statement titled, ‘Temporary Suspension of Priority Visas for Student, Work and Family Applications’, further noted that Nigerians, whose passports were ready for collection, would be contacted by the Visa Application Centre (VAC).

Parts of the statement read, “UK Visas and Immigration is currently prioritising applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme, following its launch and in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

“As a result, UKVI has temporarily suspended priority and super-priority services for new study, work and family applications. Customers with standard applications in study, work and family routes may experience some delays in the processing of their application.

“We are still currently unable to offer PV (Priority Visa) for visitor applications in Nigeria. Standard visitor visa applications are currently taking an average of six weeks to process”.

The statement further explained that applicants are not allowed to visit the Visa Application Centre unless they have been invited to do so.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Factcheck

Was LASTMA official holding a PoS machine?

A TWITTER handle, #LagosTrafficReports with the user ID @TrafficChiefNG, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022,...
News

Lagos Police Command confirms arrest of 60 murder suspects in 3 months

THE Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of sixty murder suspects in...
News

Auditor-General queries NNPC GMD over failure to remit N663.89 billion to Federation Account

THE Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited Mele...
News

More than 12,000 persons arrested for drug-related offences in 2021 – NDLEA

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested more than twelve thousand...
Big Investigation

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East ( Part 2)

THE second part of the investigation continues to examine the claims of the Presidency...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

NDLEA has arrested suspected drug dealers aboard Ethiopian Airlines five times in six weeks

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Child found with dispatch rider in Lagos not stolen ― Police

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

Why we extended warning strike by eight weeks – ASUU

About 200 young boys graduated from ISWAP training camps in February – Report

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWas LASTMA official holding a PoS machine?

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.