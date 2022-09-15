Webinar teaches journalists how to find quality data for stories

THE New England First Amendment Coalition (NEFAC) is hosting the webinar ’30 Minute Skills: Finding High-Quality Data for Stories.’

The goal of the 30-Minute Skills programme is to provide reporters and other citizens with the knowledge they can use immediately in newsgathering, data collection, storytelling, and other areas of journalism and the First Amendment law.

Journalists can register for a free webinar.

The webinar will teach journalists how to use tools other than Google to find databases, how to find databases from other countries, and providing tips on where to find databases that are not online.

The webinar will be held on September 26, 2022.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can register here.