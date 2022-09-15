26.7 C
Abuja

Webinar teaches journalists how to find quality data for stories

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
NEFAC
NEFAC
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE New England First Amendment Coalition (NEFAC) is hosting the webinar ’30 Minute Skills: Finding High-Quality Data for Stories.’

The goal of the 30-Minute Skills programme is to provide reporters and other citizens with the knowledge they can use immediately in newsgathering, data collection, storytelling, and other areas of journalism and the First Amendment law. 

Journalists can register for a free webinar. 

The webinar will teach journalists how to use tools other than Google to find databases, how to find databases from other countries, and providing tips on where to find databases that are not online. 

The webinar will be held on September 26, 2022. 

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can register here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigerians mourn UK-based DJ Ola who committed suicide due to depression

FRIENDS and associates of a United Kingdom-based Nigerian disc jockey Olaniyi Oladigbo, popularly called...
Political Parties

2023: Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso in electorate poll

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, an opinion poll commissioned by Anap Foundation revealed...
Interviews

[INTERVIEW] What Nigeria should do to make automative sector investment climate attractive- Luqman Mamudu

LUQMAN MAMUDU is a former Director of Policy and Planning at the National Automotive...
National News

Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has killed two suspected kidnappers who abducted two victims...
Diaspora News

U.S. university holds memorial service for Nigerian aviation student killed in plane mishap

A public memorial service will be held today in honour of a Nigerian aviation...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerians mourn UK-based DJ Ola who committed suicide due to depression

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.