Why I declined invitation to Chatham House — SDP presidential candidate

THE presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adebayo Adewole, has described his unwillingness to address the Chatham House in the United Kingdom as a move towards responsible leadership.

To Adewole, travelling to western countries to speak on issues affecting Nigeria cannot pass a message that would resonate with the citizens.

The candidate, who spoke in a Twitter space organised by The ICIR, said the policies and ideas of those seeking to hold political positions should be discussed in Nigerian institutions.

He said, “Chatham House is the British Royal Institute of International Affairs. I am not trying to be a member of the British parliament. Instead, I am trying to be the president of Nigeria.

“Let’s be responsible for how we aspire to leadership; our message will resonate with Nigerians.

“I won’t go to a foreign land to discuss poverty in Nigeria and corruption in Nigeria. The British people did not come here during their election.”

Adewole said one of his leadership roles is to stir the people in the right direction.

“I have been to the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs and the Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies to speak to Nigerians.

“Those are where our ideas and policies are to be studied, and that is where I am going,” he said.

