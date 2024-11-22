Women Climate Change Reporters Training seeks entries

THE African Climate Policy Center is seeking entries to its Women Climate Change Reporters online training course slated for December 2 to 20, 2024.

The training aims to deliver virtual training to strengthen the capacity of women climate change reporters in the African region.

Organisers say that at the end of the course, participants will be able to demonstrate an understanding of the science of climate change and its global and regional impacts,

understand the nuances of global climate governance and negotiation frameworks and accurately report on them.

They will also be able to identify and explore the human dimensions of climate change, including gender perspectives and engage in cross-border collaboration and peer learning among female journalists reporting on climate change, among others.

The course is divided into self-standing interactive lessons per module, which are user-friendly and include full reading lists, PowerPoint presentation slides, lecture notes, and guidelines for discussion.

Women journalists across Africa, specialising in climate change, can apply.

The deadline for the submission of application is November 28, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.