2023: Atiku vows to end oil theft

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has vowed to deal decisively with oil thieves if elected President in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku made the pledge on Saturday, November 26, at an interactive session with Nigerian businessmen under the aegis of Business Dialogue Stakeholders Forum in Lagos State.

The former vice president said he would eliminate loopholes in the oil sector by prosecuting oil thieves and confiscating oil blocs from people that fail to meet target.

“If you are not going to develop oil blocs given to you, we will take it away and give it to those who will develop it. We will also assemble the names of those involved in oil theft, publish same and prosecute them,” he said.

Atiku also said he will leverage on the Petroleum Industry Act and other enabling laws in the interest of national development.

“When we were in government, we started this process. However, there were hiccups. We were unable to pass the legislation to encourage IOCs to partake in the sector. We will go back to where we started. We will go back to where we started,” he noted.

He promised to continue the Brass and Olokola LNG projects started under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

- Advertisement -

“We will continue if we have the opportunity. As you know, joint ventures are good because they are investor-driven,” he said.

Similarly, Atiku said he would resuscitate the economy by reviewing the current monetary policy.

“I believe that we should have a forex policy that allows a convergence. I don’t believe in a multiple forex policy that currently applies.

“Dollarisation or otherwise of the Nigerian economy depends on the strength or weakness of our economy. If we strengthen our economy, you don’t need the dollar. The naira can be strengthened by the number of jobs created and exports.

“Monetary policy and other related items would be liberalised. Without prize stability, the economy does not work for anyone; and job creation and poverty eradication cannot be attained.”

Atiku added that the monetary policy would ensure the independence of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The CBN will take responsibility to deliver price stability despite the fact that inflation is a global phenomenon and a product of strong demand and limited supply.

- Advertisement -

“But none of these stops the CBN from carrying out its duty of price stability and single window fiscal regime,” the PDP presidential candidate said, pointing out that “some of these economic and financial challenges existed in 1999″.

Businessmen at the meeting include Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe and Muhammad Hayatudeen.