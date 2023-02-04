24.9 C
Abuja

2023: Nigerians will vote for SDP – Adebayo

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
THE presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said many Nigerians across the country would vote for him in the forthcoming presidential election.

Adebayo said this at a Twitter space organised by The ICIR on Friday while responding to questions on the visibility of his party among other political parties in the country.

“I can’t tell those people (people who believe SDP is not visible) to educate themselves. They should go around the country and not assume what they are discussing in their house or in their group is what’s going on all around the country.

“Today, I have attended up to 1,810 events that have taken place today. People marching on the street, people canvassing around and all of that. So, I’m aware that everybody knows. I have more than three meetings today as a presidential candidate and my VP has gone round the country,” he said.

Adebayo accused other political parties of paying for publicity and followers.

“I believe people who are going to the ballot know how to find the white horse and you will see how they will vote for us,” he said.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

News

