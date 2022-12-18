Asake reacts as Nigerian dies from injuries sustained at bungled London concert

A Nigerian lady has reportedly died from injuries she sustained during the stampede that occurred at Afrobeat Singer Asake’s London concert which was completely sold out last Thursday.

The deceased identified as Rebecca Ikumelo was among eight people injured at the Brixton O2 Academy in South London, with at least four in severe condition.

Reacting to the news of Ikumelo’s passing, Asake whose real name is Ahmed Ololade said he was devastated and overwhelmed with grief.

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in a critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away. My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time.

“Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so. I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening,” he wrote.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed sadness over the deadly concert which was forced to end abruptly after a huge number of followers who did not have tickets attempted to force their way into the venue. Khan said: “I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo who has very sadly died following the awful events on Thursday night in Brixton.

"My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It is vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible".

According to an eyewitness, more than 1,000 people had turned up for the concert without tickets.

The Brixton O2 Academy Concert was the third of three sold-out shows hosted by the fast-rising Nigerian singer, with the latest costing N70, 000 per ticket.