31.1 C
Abuja

Asake reacts as Nigerian dies from injuries sustained at bungled London concert

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Nigerian lady has reportedly died from injuries she sustained during the stampede that occurred at Afrobeat Singer Asake’s London concert which was completely sold out last Thursday.

The deceased identified as Rebecca Ikumelo was among eight people injured at the Brixton O2 Academy in South London, with at least four in severe condition.

Reacting to the news of Ikumelo’s passing, Asake whose real name is Ahmed Ololade said he was devastated and overwhelmed with grief.

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in a critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away. My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time.

“Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so. I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening,” he wrote.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed sadness over the deadly concert which was forced to end abruptly after a huge number of followers who did not have tickets attempted to force their way into the venue.

Khan said: “I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo who has very sadly died following the awful events on Thursday night in Brixton.

- Advertisement -

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It is vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible”.

According to an eyewitness, more than 1,000 people had turned up for the concert without tickets.

The Brixton O2 Academy Concert was the third of three sold-out shows hosted by the fast-rising Nigerian singer, with the latest costing N70, 000 per ticket.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

FIFA World Cup: Davido’s first performance after son’s death thrills fans

Nigerian Afro-beats superstar David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido, has delivered an electric...
Diaspora News

Int’l Migrants Day: 280 million people seek greener pastures worldwide – UN

THE Secretary-General of the United States António Guterres has revealed that 280 million people...
Business and Economy

How we will protect PoS operators from cash withdrawal policy – CBN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has calmed the nerves of point-of-sale (PoS) machine...
Conflict and Security

Hoodlums set Owerri magistrate’s court ablaze

A MAGISTRATE'S court in Owerri, Imo State capital, has been razed following a an...
News

After 6 months in captivity, 7 abducted Chinese regain freedom

THE Niger State Government has announced the rescue of seven Chinese nationals kidnapped in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
FIFA World Cup: Davido’s first performance after son’s death thrills fans

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.