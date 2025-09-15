back to top

Double exit, double drama: Denari, Tracy evicted as BBNaija week 7 explodes

Entertainment
Double exit, double drama: Denari, Tracy quit as BBNaija week 7 explodes
Denari and Tracy
BIG Brother Naija Season 10 delivered another emotional Sunday as Arinze (Denari) Ekwenme and Uchenna (Tracy) Ekwe were evicted, ending their dramatic seven-week run in the house.

The eviction stunned viewers who had grown attached to both housemates’ fiery personalities and evolving storylines. Denari, who celebrated his 27th birthday inside Biggie’s house with flair, reflected on his exit, admitting, “Surviving seven weeks in the house was a personal achievement.” He also defended his bond with Doris, evicted last week, calling it ‘genuine.’

Tracy, meanwhile, kept things graceful, describing her stay as ‘amazing’ despite the house’s many ups and downs. The 27-year-old credited fellow housemate Zita as her “safe space” and reminded fans that she had already made her mark as Week Three Head of House.

According to Deloitte’s voting results for Week Seven, Tracy secured 2.23 per cent, Denari managed 1.42 per cent, while Bright Morgan narrowly survived with 2.78 per cent.

Faith Dominates Again, Ebuka Sparks Nostalgia

It wasn’t all goodbyes on Sunday night. For the second time this season, Faith Adewale clinched the title of Most Influential Player of the Week, earning immunity and bragging rights as the only housemate to secure the honour twice.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu also stole the spotlight, rocking an ‘Obasanjo-inspired agbada’ that reimagined the iconic 1977 White House meeting between former Nigerian Head of State Olusegun Obasanjo and US President Jimmy Carter. Photos of the agbada, complete with regal embroidery, cap and walking staff, set X ablaze. 


     

     

    A week of twists, fake evictions, romance, fights

    Week seven was chaotic, dramatic and a pure entertainment. Thelma Lawson snatched the Head of House crown from Faith and picked Mide as Deputy, sealing her immunity. But Biggie had other plans: the dreaded red telephone triggered a fake eviction prank, sending Dede, Joanna and Rooboy into a secret “Soft Life Week” suite stocked with shawarma, where they spied on the rest of the house. Their return midweek shook alliances, reignited romances and set off fresh quarrels.

    Love triangles kept fans guessing. Dede and Kola rekindled their complicated bond under the duvet, while Koyin and Isabella’s will-they-won’t-they saga returned in full swing. Even Bright Morgan confessed to missing his girlfriend outside, but that didn’t stop him from morning breakfast rituals with Mide.

    Fights weren’t far behind. Cigarette hoarding, hidden spoons, and alcohol control sparked loud confrontations, with Thelma, Imisi, Isabella and Faith trading jabs. Add in Biggie’s wager flop, accusations of betrayal, and Thelma insisting she wasn’t in the house to “make friends,” and Week seven quickly became one of the season’s messiest yet.

    What’s Next?

    With Thelma, Mide, Kaybobo, and the fake evictees safe, a whopping 14 housemates face eviction in Week seven. As voting closes, the ₦150 million dream inches closer, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

