Drop in load allocation disrupts power on Lagos Island

SOME communities in Lagos under the network of the Eko Distribution Company (EKO DisCo), are presently experiencing power outages due to a drop in load allocated to the power company.

Eko DisCo’s management disclosed this in a notice issued on Friday through its official Twitter account.

The firm blamed the development on an issue at Egbin power station which in turn affected Ajah, Lekki, and Victoria Island.

The notice read, “Dear Esteemed Customers, we are currently experiencing a drop in load allocation within our network, affecting Ajah, Lekki, V.I and environs. This is due to an issue at Egbin power station which has led to the shutdown of the generation station.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appeal to all affected customers to please bear with us as we work to manage the situation and provide an alternative solution.”

We apologize for the inconvenience and appeal to all affected customers to please bear with us as we work to manage the situation and provide an alternative solution.

Thank you🙏🏾 — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) October 14, 2022

Nigeria suffered its eighth grid collapse on Friday, September 26, 2022.

- Advertisement -

Major electricity distribution companies (DisCos), in different notices to customers, said the national grid collapsed at about 11:00 am.

Energy industry analysts blame the delay in unbundling the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) by the Federal government for the frequent collapse of the national electricity grid.

It is believed the unbundling would create different roles for market operators and system operators to enhance proper monitoring of the grid and sanction defaulters within the power value chain.

During a NEXIER power dialogue held in March 2022, the Lagos State Commissioner for Natural Resources, Olalere Odusote, said decentralisation of the grid would open up the sector to more investors.

“Decentralisation of the grid is not isolation of the grid. It is opening up of the grid for more investor-friendly environment,” Odusote said.

Poor collaboration among key players in the value-chain has also been identified as a reason for the frequent collapse of the grid.