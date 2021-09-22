23.1 C
Abuja

El-Rufai faults anti-grazing law, says it is not solution to insecurity

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Nasir El-rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai

Related

1min read

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has faulted the anti-grazing laws being enacted by state governments, especially those in the southern part of the country.

El-Rufai, who said this to newsmen during a visit to the National Secretariat of the All progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, stated that banning open grazing was not the solution to perennial clashes between herders and farmers in the country.

READ ALSO:

Delta House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos’ anti-open grazing bill into law

Ugwuanyi signs Enugu’s anti-open grazing bill into law

“But moving towards ranching cannot be done overnight. We have to have a plan; we have to have resources, and we have to implement it sensibly. It is not a matter of populist legislation or saying tomorrow, this or that. It is not a solution. We have taken a position as northern state governors and we are implementing that,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“And in my state, for instance, we are developing a huge ranch to centralise the herders. And that is the solution, a long time. But can it be done overnight? No.”

He warned states against politicising the matter, saying they should not make legislation they would not be able to implement.

He stated that although open grazing was outdated, the only solution was ranching which required a huge financial investment.

“This project we are doing will cost us about N10 billion. The CBN is supporting us with about N7.5billion. And it will take about two years to do.

“We will be settling Fulani herd families. And I hope that they will see that there are alternative ways of producing livestock instead of running up and down with cattle going to people’s farms to cause all kinds of problems. We want to solve the problem.

“What is unhelpful is to politicise the situation and pass legislation that you know that you cannot implement. So, we have taken a position and we are working round the clock to implement that position.”

Concerned by the growing spate of killings and clashes between herders and farmers, the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) had banned open grazing in the region during their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, in July.

- Advertisement -

Thirteen states have already followed up with that agreement by enacting open grazing laws in their various states.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Big Investigation

Controversy trails Nigeria govt’s N5bn COVID-19 transporters palliative as drivers, riders deny benefitting

By Titilope FADARE The federal government says it has spent about N5 billion on a...
News

IPOB threatens one-month lockdown in South-East if Kanu is not produced in court for trial

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to declare a month-long lockdown in...
Breaking News

Utomi group to present new constitution draft for Nigeria, insists no elections without e-transmission

A POLITICAL movement that is to be unveiled in a few weeks time would...
News

El-Rufai faults anti-grazing law, says it is not solution to insecurity

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has faulted the anti-grazing laws being enacted by state...
News

Lady risks jail term in France over fake Euro notes issued to her by Standard Chartered Bank in Nigeria

A NIGERIAN lady in France, Elizabeth Henry, has said she is being investigated, and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLady risks jail term in France over fake Euro notes issued to her by Standard Chartered Bank in Nigeria
Next articleUtomi group to present new constitution draft for Nigeria, insists no elections without e-transmission

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.