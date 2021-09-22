El-Rufai faults anti-grazing law, says it is not solution to insecurity

— 1min read

El-Rufai, who said this to newsmen during a visit to the National Secretariat of the All progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, stated that banning open grazing was not the solution to perennial clashes between herders and farmers in the country.

READ ALSO:

Delta House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos’ anti-open grazing bill into law

Ugwuanyi signs Enugu’s anti-open grazing bill into law

“But moving towards ranching cannot be done overnight. We have to have a plan; we have to have resources, and we have to implement it sensibly. It is not a matter of populist legislation or saying tomorrow, this or that. It is not a solution. We have taken a position as northern state governors and we are implementing that,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“And in my state, for instance, we are developing a huge ranch to centralise the herders. And that is the solution, a long time. But can it be done overnight? No.”

He warned states against politicising the matter, saying they should not make legislation they would not be able to implement.

He stated that although open grazing was outdated, the only solution was ranching which required a huge financial investment.

“This project we are doing will cost us about N10 billion. The CBN is supporting us with about N7.5billion. And it will take about two years to do.

“We will be settling Fulani herd families. And I hope that they will see that there are alternative ways of producing livestock instead of running up and down with cattle going to people’s farms to cause all kinds of problems. We want to solve the problem.

“What is unhelpful is to politicise the situation and pass legislation that you know that you cannot implement. So, we have taken a position and we are working round the clock to implement that position.”

Concerned by the growing spate of killings and clashes between herders and farmers, the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) had banned open grazing in the region during their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, in July.

- Advertisement -

Thirteen states have already followed up with that agreement by enacting open grazing laws in their various states.