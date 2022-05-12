34.5 C
Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan gets international appointment

News
Lama Queen Godoz
Former president Goodluck Jonathan recently bemoaned influence of money in Nigerian elections
1min read

AMID controversy over his alleged plan to contest the presidential election in 2023, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has received an international appointment.

Jonathan has become the first sub-Saharan African leader appointed to serve on the International Advisory Board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

The ECAM Council is a non-profit organisation established with the aim of promoting and developing affairs between the regions of Europe, Africa and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries, with Italy being the lead.

The Council said it was pleased to have the former Nigerian President on board.

“For your information, the Chairman of ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi is well acquainted with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are setting up an International Advisory Board of ECAM Council and Dr. Ghribi would be delighted to welcome him on board.”

Jonathan will be observing this year’s ECAM Council’s high-level Advisory Board meeting taking place in Italy on May 30.

Annually ECAM Council hosts the summit in Italy with The European House – Ambrosetti.

The Council selects groups of heads of state, government ministers and heads of multilateral agencies.

The summit focuses on long-term investment and international partnerships in the areas of healthcare and infrastructure, and contribution of the private sector in forging strategic collaborations across African countries.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

