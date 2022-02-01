Group invites journalists to Third Global Conference for Media Freedom

— 1 min read

A media freedom group, Media Freedom Coalition is inviting journalists to its Third Global Conference for Media Freedom.

The program is slated for February 9 to February 10, 2022, in Tallinn, Estonia.

The conference is hosted by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Estonian Institute of Human Rights.

Journalists around the world can participate in a hybrid conference on media freedom.

The conference aims at providing a long-sought forum for in-person meetings and discussions to strengthen joint efforts in defending media freedom and human rights worldwide.

The hybrid format will also allow participants to join in virtually, from all over the world.

The conference will combine traditional and innovative media freedom topics focusing on disinformation and freedom of speech, protection of journalists, and interlinkages between media freedom and internet freedom.

Registration for the free virtual conference continues until the event begins on February 9, 2022. Interested applicants can fill here.