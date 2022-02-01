30.8 C
Abuja

Group invites journalists to Third Global Conference for Media Freedom

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
ForeignPolicyWatchdog.com Statement by the Media Freedom Coalition on the situation in Uganda - ForeignPolicyWatchdog.com
ForeignPolicyWatchdog.com Statement by the Media Freedom Coalition on the situation in Uganda - ForeignPolicyWatchdog.com
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

A media freedom group, Media Freedom Coalition is inviting journalists to its Third Global Conference for Media Freedom.

The program is slated for February 9 to February 10, 2022, in Tallinn, Estonia.

The conference is hosted by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Estonian Institute of Human Rights.

Journalists around the world can participate in a hybrid conference on media freedom.

The conference aims at providing a long-sought forum for in-person meetings and discussions to strengthen joint efforts in defending media freedom and human rights worldwide.

READ ALSO:

Nominations open for 2022 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Awards

- Advertisement -

BBC hosts journalism contest

NASW offers Peggy Girshman Idea Grants

CAPPA offers fellowship for investigative reporting on trans-fat

The hybrid format will also allow participants to join in virtually, from all over the world.

The conference will combine traditional and innovative media freedom topics focusing on disinformation and freedom of speech, protection of journalists, and interlinkages between media freedom and internet freedom.

Registration for the free virtual conference continues until the event begins on February 9, 2022. Interested applicants can fill here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Media Opportunities

Group invites journalists to Third Global Conference for Media Freedom

A media freedom group, Media Freedom Coalition is inviting journalists to its Third Global...
Elections

Electoral reform: Buhari gets 6th chance as National Assembly transmits amended bill

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has a sixth opportunity to implement electoral reforms in the...
World News

A super highway paves over a Nairobi slum, leaving thousands in the lurch

By Lisa VIVES AN ambitious road construction project in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has demolished some...
News

Kwara community accuses Police of extrajudicial killings, seeks government intervention

By Dare AKOGUN Residents of Lajolo community in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara...
World News

Kenyan tealeaf pickers, overworked and underpaid, to get their day in court

By Lisa VIVES AFTER years of seeing their complaints stalled, postponed, and thrown out of...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Mixed reactions as Atiku is rumoured to pick Wike as running mate in 2023

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Electoral reform: Buhari gets 6th chance as National Assembly transmits amended bill

ICIR announces new editorial appointments; Amzat, Bamas, Anudu promoted

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleElectoral reform: Buhari gets 6th chance as National Assembly transmits amended bill

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.