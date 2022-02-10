35.7 C
Harvard Kennedy School offers Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
Advertisementspot_img

Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government is accepting applications for its Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Joan Shorenstein Fellowship Program is designed to provide journalists, scholars, politicians and policymakers with an opportunity for reflection.

The program offers busy professionals the time and resources needed to think, research and write on issues central to the media and politics.

Applicants must be journalists, scholars or policymakers active in the field of press, politics and public policy. English fluency is required.

The institute says it is committed to diversity, and actively encourages applications from all demographic backgrounds and across the political spectrum.

Journalists with at least five years of experience who are interested in sharing, expanding and researching public policy and political affairs can apply for this fellowship.

Fellows are required to live in residence for one semester and will receive a US$30,000 stipend disbursed in four installments over the semester. Travel and living expenses are not covered by the center.

A workstation, computer, and telephone are provided. To apply, send a cover letter, a completed application form, a research project proposal, a curriculum vitae/resume, and recommendations.

The organiser says, “Since the Shorenstein Center’s founding in 1986, the Fellowship Program has been central to its mission examining the intersection of media, politics and public policy.”

The purpose of the Joan Shorenstein Fellowship Program is to advance research in the field of media, politics, and public policy; facilitate a dialogue among journalists, scholars, policymakers and students, and provide an opportunity for reflection.

The submission of the application deadline is March 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

