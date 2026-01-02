Holding power to account: The ICIR’s investigative footprint in 2025

Throughout 2025, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) pursued stories that held power to account and amplified voices often ignored. Our reporting spanned agriculture, health, education, governance, security, the environment, the economy, and human rights, with a strong focus on women, vulnerable communities, and the failures of public institutions.

From investigations into abandoned public projects, illicit mining, oil pollution, and violent conflicts, to data-driven reports, fact-checks, and explanatory journalism, The ICIR remained committed to evidence-based reporting in the public interest.

A hallmark of our 2025 coverage was the ICIR Terror Series, an expansive reporting project documenting the human cost and systemic failures surrounding violent extremism and insecurity across Nigeria. The Terror Series remains a vital resource for understanding the complexities of terrorism and armed conflict in the country.

As we enter 2026, The ICIR is deepening this commitment. We intend to do more investigations, more data journalism, more fact-checks, and more accountability reporting, strengthening transparency, defending press freedom, and ensuring that stories that matter most to Nigerians are told, documented, and acted upon.

Here is a snapshot of our reporting.

Agriculture

Business & economy

Conflict & security

Infographics & data reports

Education

Environment & climate change

Fact-check investigations

Health

Human rights

Press freedom

News analysis

Others