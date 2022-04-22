I didn’t say El-Rufai was leaking classified security information – NSA

— 1 min read

NATIONAL Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has denied accusing Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai of divulging classified and sensitive security information.

While addressing newsmen after a security council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, Monguno was quoted as saying that the Kaduna governor was divulging sensitive security information concerning terrorists and bandits.

However, a statement released on Friday by the Head of Strategic Communication in the Office of the NSA Zakari Usman said the reports were out of context.

The statement described the reports as false and sensational.

“The reports quoted the National Security Adviser Maj. General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) out of context. The NSA did not at anytime during the briefing criticize and accuse Governor Nasir El Rufai of divulging classified information as reported.

“These reports are verifiably false, sensational and misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NSA was not referring to Governor Nasir Elrufa’i in his comment on the protection of sensitive operational information.”

The statement noted that the NSA while responding to a question, had observed that it portends danger to security operations if indeed it was confirmed that security agents were in the habit of revealing unauthorised sensitive operational details as alleged.

He also enjoined the media and social media users to be sensitive in conflict reporting and desist from fake news.

Monguno described El-Rufai as a consistent and exemplary partner to the security sector, noting that it would be illogical for anyone to accuse him of leaking sensitive information.

“Governor Nasir Elrufai has been a consistent and exemplary partner to the security sector. It is, therefore, illogical and uncharitable for anyone to suggest that the NSA would discredit him in the manner reported.

“Consequently, this office wishes to reiterate the need to imbibe conflict-sensitive reporting and for media and social media stakeholders to resist the instant gratification of disinformation.”

Monguno urged the public, particularly the media, to disregard the reports and access the complete video of the press briefing session for accurate information.