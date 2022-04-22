- Advertisement -
31.1 C
Abuja

I didn’t say El-Rufai was leaking classified security information – NSA

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Babagana Monguno
Babagana Monguno, national security Adviser
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

NATIONAL Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has denied accusing Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai of divulging classified and sensitive security information.

While addressing newsmen after a security council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, Monguno was quoted as saying that the Kaduna governor was divulging sensitive security information concerning terrorists and bandits.

However, a statement released on Friday by the Head of Strategic Communication in the Office of the NSA Zakari Usman said the reports were out of context.

The statement described the reports as false and sensational.

“The reports quoted the National Security Adviser Maj. General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) out of context. The NSA did not at anytime during the briefing criticize and accuse Governor Nasir El Rufai of divulging classified information as reported.

“These reports are verifiably false, sensational and misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NSA was not referring to Governor Nasir Elrufa’i in his comment on the protection of sensitive operational information.”

- Advertisement -

The statement noted that the NSA while responding to a question, had observed that it portends danger to security operations if indeed it was confirmed that security agents were in the habit of revealing unauthorised sensitive operational details as alleged.

He also enjoined the media and social media users to be sensitive in conflict reporting and desist from fake news.

Monguno described El-Rufai as a consistent and exemplary partner to the security sector, noting that it would be illogical for anyone to accuse him of leaking sensitive information.

“Governor Nasir Elrufai has been a consistent and exemplary partner to the security sector. It is, therefore, illogical and uncharitable for anyone to suggest that the NSA would discredit him in the manner reported.

“Consequently, this office wishes to reiterate the need to imbibe conflict-sensitive reporting and for media and social media stakeholders to resist the instant gratification of disinformation.”

Monguno urged the public, particularly the media, to disregard the reports and access the complete video of the press briefing session for accurate information.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Energy and Power

Cooking gas price rises by 83.62% in one year – NBS

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the average price...
News

Emefiele responds to World Bank, says no PMS subsidy once Dangote refinery becomes operational

NIGERIA'S Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says the Federal Government will put a stop...
Politics and Governance

2023: Jonathan asks supporters to watch out

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has asked supporters who want him to contest the 2023...
Media Opportunities

Poynter seeks newsrooms to participate in pilot project fighting online harassment

THE Poynter Institute and George Washington University have invited small and medium-sized newsrooms to...
News

2023: Youths storm Jonathan’s office, urge him to contest presidential election

A GROUP of youths on Friday converged at the Abuja office of former President...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCooking gas price rises by 83.62% in one year – NBS

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.