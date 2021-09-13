I will not accept excuses for failures again, Army boss tells commanders

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Yahaya gave this warning at the opening of the combined second and third quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja on Monday.

He charged commanders to take the initiative and be decisive to defeat the threats in their respective areas of responsibility.

“Commanders must, therefore, glean from my ‘Command Philosophy’ to ensure that operational and administrative proficiencies of Nigerian Army units and formations are sustained and improved upon,” he said.

“Commanders must seize initiative and commanders must take initiative. They must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective areas of responsibilities (AORs).

“I will not again take or accept no excuses. Gentlemen, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances.”

The Army boss noted that he would continue to provide leadership to make his men resolute in tackling various security issues confronting the nation.

He said he had directed that the tempo of all ongoing operations in the country be sustained and improved upon.

He also said that he had directed that special operations be conducted, especially in the North-Central and North-West, to address deteriorating security infractions in the zones.

Yahaya said efforts were in progress to provide the Army with combat enablers to enhance and boost their operations to address logistics constraints.

He expressed his desire and determination to rebuild the fighting skills, capacity, confidence and morale of the troops across the various theatres of operations.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right attitude, competences and skills to effectively undertake daring missions in addition to developing special operations forces.

“This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms.

“Let me however remind you all that while no effort will be spared in achieving these goals, it is command responsibility to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all equipment.

“We must therefore strive to improve our maintenance culture to prolong the life span of our platforms and equipment,” he said.