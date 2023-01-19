34.1 C
Abuja

IGP presents N13bn cheques to families of deceased, injured cops

NewsConflict and Security
Mustapha Usman
Inspector General of Police presenting cheque of N13bn to the families of deceased and injured officers
THE Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has presented cheques worth N13.6 billion to families of deceased and injured Police officers.

The IGP during the presentation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja disclosed that the amount is expected to benefit 6,184 personnel who had previously fallen under the uninsured period from 2012 to 2020.

The police boss further sympathized with the families of deceased officers, urging them to judiciously utilise the funds in training their children. 

He said: “On my assumption in office in April 2021, my attention was drawn to this development. Consequently, an urgent representation was made to Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari requesting for the release of funds to enable us pay all outstanding claims to the families of deceased Police officers.

“It was with great relief that Mr. President appreciated my representation and graciously approved the release of the sum of thirteen billion, six hundred and twenty-eight million, five hundred and thirty-five thousand, five hundred and eighty Naira (N13,628,535,580.00k) to pay the backlog of a total of six thousand one hundred and eighty-four (6,184) personnel that had previously fallen under the uninsured/uncovered periods of Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme, covering from Year 2012–2020.”

The IGP reiterated the commitment of the police authorities and the Federal Government on personnel welfare, noting that NPF has incorporated the Nigeria Police Insurance Ccompany.

“As soon as the practice license is granted, the company will be solely responsible for all insurance related issues concerning the Force,” he added.

Mustapha Usman
Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

