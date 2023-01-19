34.8 C
Police arrest nine robbery suspects, recover ammunition in Bauchi

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Mustapha Usman
Nigeria Police
THE Bauchi State Police Command says it has arrested nine suspects for robbery and other offences in the Bauchi metropolis.

The state Police spokesperson SP Ahmed Wakil made this known in a statement released on Thursday, January 19.

He disclosed that the Command also recovered a locally made revolver with three 7.62mm live ammunition, three knives and mobile phones from the suspects.

The suspects who are alleged to be involved in robbery and attacks on residents were apprehended on January 15.

Wakil listed the arrested robbery suspects as Sani Mohammed, 27; Suleiman Mohammed, 19; Imrana Abbas, 19; Ibrahim Muhammed, 18; Hassan Alhassan, 18; and Babangida Salisu, 20.

He said: “The Command acting on credible intelligence that some restive youths locally called ‘Yan Sara-Suka’ came out enmass in parts of Bauchi metropolis.

“The affected areas include Unguwar Kur; Bakaro, Karofi, Yakubu Wanka, Kwanar Kwaila and Unguwar Doya.

“The suspects armed with weapons unleashed terror on innocent citizens and looted shops at Kobi Street.”

The Police spokesperson also disclosed that the Command arrested one Umar Abubakar, 21, at Nabardo village in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The operatives, according to him, recovered a locally made revolver with three 7.62mm live ammunition from the suspect.

Wakil added that preliminary investigation showed that Abubakar obtained the gun about two years ago and claimed to have fired one bullet while chasing cattle rustlers in the Mangu area of Plateau State.

He also noted that the Command, on January 13, arrested one Abdul Mohammed for possession of a stolen vehicle.

“The suspect alias (PA) was in possession of a stolen Toyota Corolla LE car with registration number NSR 510 TY, ash in color.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have received the vehicle from one Haruna of Biu, in Biu LGA of Borno, who is now at large.

“The suspect received the vehicle for onward delivery to one Ibrahim Babaji, 30, of Misau town in Misau LGA of the state.

“Babaji said that he purchased the car from one Barau Alim Tela, who is also at large,” he said.

Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

