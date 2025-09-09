Senate blocks Natasha’s resumption, insists on due process

THE Senate has blocked the request of senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to resume legislative duties.

The Senate said her six-month suspension was still in force until the Court of Appeal rules on her case.

In a letter signed by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, the Senate acknowledged receiving Akpoti-Uduaghan’s notice that she planned to resume on September 4, 2025, which, according to her, marked the end of her suspension.

But the Senate indicated that her suspension started on March 6, 2025, adding that the matter was subjudice since it was already before the Court of Appeal.

The Senate said that until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action could be taken to encourage her resumption.

According to the letter, the Senate will only review her suspension after the court delivers its judgment.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Victor Giwa, had told PUNCH that the senator’s six-month suspension had expired.

He said though the embattled lawmaker was on vacation in London, she was ready to rejoin her colleagues at plenary when the Senate reconvenes on September 23.

“Actually, she’s ready to resume her term. She’s in London. Everything is in place, and the six months have expired. The only thing left is her resumption,” Giwa said.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICIR reported on February 20 that during a plenary, Akpoti-Uduaghan caused an uproar at the Senate when she discovered that her seat had been reassigned without prior notice.

She resisted the reassignment, arguing that it was an attempt to silence her. Her refusal led to a tense confrontation with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The aftermath led to her suspension on Thursday, May 6, for six months, despite an interim order from a Federal High Court.

In July, there was tension at the Assembly complex when Akpoti-Uduaghan stormed the National Assembly to resume her legislative duties amidst tight security.

The suspended lawmaker, who was denied access to the complex, relied on a judgment delivered by Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to resume the Senate proceedings on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.