Seven months after, Oshiomhole’s Ward APC lifts his suspension

THE executive committee of the All Progressive Congress(APC) Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State has lifted the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as a member of the party.

Emuakemeh Sule, the secretary of the ward, disclosed in a press conference on Saturday that 17 members out of 26 signed the resolution for the lifting of the embattled chairman’s suspension.

While reading the committee’s resolution dated June 4, Sule said they did not find any merit in the allegations that led to the suspension of Oshiomhole.

“We the undersigned, being the executive committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10 Etsako West L.G.A, Edo state having met today 4/6/2020 to affirm the following positions,” the secretary said.

“That we have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Ward. We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,” a part of the address read.

Hilliard Eta, APC vice-chairman South-South, who received the resolution of the party’s ward Executve Committee said the state has followed the party’s constitution and the undersigned are more than simple majority.

“Let me say that 17 out of 26 members have signed this resolution. Let me also say that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 26 is indeed more than a simple majority,” Eta said.

“So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done. History will be on your side.”

On June 23, 2018, Adams Oshiomhole emerged as the national chairman of the APC following a voice vote by delegates at the party’s national convention.

However, on November 12, 2019, he was suspended from the party after 18 local government chairmen of the party in Edo State passed a vote of no confidence on him.

He was accused of trying to disintegrate the party in Edo State.

Oshiomole appealed against his suspension at the Abuja Court of Appeal and the court affirmed his suspension on June 16, 2020

Court restrains Giadom as acting national chairman

Meanwhile, a High Court in Port Harcourt has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the APC from recognising or regarding Victor Giadom as the party’s acting national chairman and a member of its National Working Committee (NWC).

Two members of the party in Rivers State, Dele Moses and Azunda Wori had filed suit PHC/360/2020 challenging the validity of Giadom’s claim as the acting National Chairman of the APC.

Adams Oshiomole, Victor Giadom, APC Acting Chairman in Rivers State, Igo Aguma, Babatunde Ogala and APC were the defendants in the suit.

They have prayed the court to declare Giadom as a former Deputy National Secretary as valid and effective from 2018 till date sequel to his resignation to contest in the 2019 general election as Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

The court adjourned the case to July 1, 2020, for the hearing of motion of notice after restraining Giadom from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or any other body or institution in the capacity of the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of the APC or howsoever as an officer of the APC.