Soludo appoints former Mayor of London Borough of Brent as Chief of Staff

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Ernest Ezeajughi
Ernest Ezeajughi
1min read

GOVERNOR of Anambra state Chukwuma Soludo has named a former Mayor of the London Borough of Brent Ernest Ezeajughi as his Chief of Staff.

Ezeajughi was among three new appointments announced by the Governor on Monday. Others are Richard Nwora Madiebo, as the Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service and Ben Chiobi, as Special Adviser on Security to the Governor.

In May 2014, Ezeajughi, also a member of the Labour Party, won a seat on the Brent Council representing Stonebridge ward. Re-elected in 2018, months later he was elected Deputy Mayor of Brent.

The former mayor is a trained microbiologist and has worked in different organisations, including the Royal Mail, Public Health England, and the Medicine and Healthcare Regulatory Authority.

He became a founding member of the British chapter of Nigeria’s All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party and was its chairman from 2010 to 2012.

Ezeajughi’s election as a mayor of African descent was at least the seventh such occurrence in the United Kingdom, the others being, in chronological order, Allan Minns in Thetford in 1904 and John Richard Archer in Battersea in 1913.

Others are: Marvin Rees in Bristol in 2016; Olugbenga Babatola in Greenwich in 2016; Sanchia Alasia in Barking and Dagenham in 2018; and Emmanuel Trailor in Becon in 2018.

Prior to his appointment, the father of four children lived in Wembley with his wife Ijeoma.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

