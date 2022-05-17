35.7 C
Abuja

Suspect is not my daughter’s friend – Mother of murdered NYSC member

Conflict and Security
Ijeoma OPARA
1min read

SUSAN Mnena Uku, mother of murdered Federal Capital Territory (FCT) National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Stephanie Terungwa, has said her daughter was not friends with her suspected murderer.

She disclosed this in an interview with The ICIR while reacting to reports that Stephanie was allegedly killed by a friend identified as Jennifer Tsembe.

According to the FCT Commissioner of Police Sunday Babaji, Jennifer allegedly killed Stephanie in order to have her way with the NYSC member’s lover, one Edward Achadu.

“My daughter doesn’t have a friend known as Jennifer. She’s not her friend. She doesn’t even know that girl. They have no link to each other, my daughter doesn’t know her,” Stephanie’s mother told The ICIR on Tuesday.

The FCT Police Commissioner Babaji had disclosed that Stephanie was killed from exposure to a corrosive substance by Tsembe and her accomplices, Monday Simon and Solomon Abu.

“Our investigation revealed that the suspects criminally conspired and murdered the victim to separate her from Edward Achadu so that Jennifer Tsembe, one of the suspects and an estranged lover of Edward, could have him all to herself, especially for pecuniary benefits,” he said.

According to reports, Jennifer was identified by the other suspects as a friend of the deceased, and she told journalists while being paraded alongside the other suspects that Stephanie had stopped by her house to collect a phone.

Babaji said investigations would be intensified to reveal possible accomplices.

The police commissioner also said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

“The suspects will be charged to court. The Command has intensified investigations to reveal facts that could lead to the arrest of any other fleeing participant(s) in the criminal act,” he said.

Stephanie was declared missing by her family in April and was found dead a week later.

My Agenda

