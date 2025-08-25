back to top

BBNaija S10: Gigi Jasmine, Victory evicted in week 4

Reading time: 2 mins
Entertainment
BBNaija S10: Gigi Jasmine, Victory evicted in week 4
Gigi Jasmine and Victory
Itoroabasi Uduak UDO
Itoroabasi Uduak UDO

BIG Brother Naija Season 10 served up yet another dramatic Sunday night as Nicole Simon-Ogan, better known as Gigi Jasmine, and Victory Okokon became the latest housemates to be evicted from the show.

The announcement, made by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the live eviction show, left viewers stunned, especially since the pair had spent much of the season in a complicated ‘situationship.’

According to official figures, Ivatar narrowly escaped eviction for the second week in a row, surviving with 2.22 per cent of the votes. Victory followed closely with 2.15 per cent, while Gigi Jasmine trailed with 1.51 per cent, sealing her exit. Deloitte independently verified the results.

The red envelope twist that shook the house

Earlier in the week, Big Brother raised the stakes by ordering all housemates (except HoH Zita) to search for a red envelope containing an immunity card. The catch? No one found it, meaning the entire house, minus Zita, was automatically up for eviction. The tension in the house was palpable all week as alliances scrambled.


     

     

    Their journey in Biggie’s house

    Victory, 28, a psychologist from Akwa Ibom, leaves after a four-week run that gave fans plenty to talk about. From his brief reign as Head of House to his messy entanglements with an ex-girlfriend and even a marriage proposal, his stay was anything but quiet. Describing himself before the show, Victory said, “I have all it takes to win. My life is really a movie and deserves to be put out there.”

    Gigi Jasmine, 31, a vibrant DJ also from Akwa Ibom, brought colour and charisma to the house. Known for her boldness and charm, she often captured attention with her energy and strong opinions. “This platform is huge, and I want to utilise it to benefit both myself and my audience,” she explained at the start of her BBNaija journey.

    The ‘almost romance’ that never was

    Their simultaneous eviction struck a bittersweet chord with viewers. Gigi often expressed her interest in Victory, but their connection remained undefined, too complicated to blossom into a full romance, yet too visible to ignore. Many fans dubbed it the season’s “almost love story,” and their joint exit on the same night felt like a fitting, if heartbreaking, finale to their arc.

    Read Also:

    BBN past winners: Where are they now?
    BBN Season 8 All Stars: Meet the housemates
    BBNaija All Stars: Doyin, Kimoprah evicted
    BBNaija All Stars: Ike, Seyi, two others evicted from Biggie’s house

    What’s next

    With 24 contestants still in the running, the stakes continue to climb. As old storylines close, new rivalries, alliances and unexpected twists are guaranteed to keep the house and the audience on edge in the weeks ahead.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement