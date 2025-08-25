BBNaija S10: Gigi Jasmine, Victory evicted in week 4

BIG Brother Naija Season 10 served up yet another dramatic Sunday night as Nicole Simon-Ogan, better known as Gigi Jasmine, and Victory Okokon became the latest housemates to be evicted from the show.

The announcement, made by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the live eviction show, left viewers stunned, especially since the pair had spent much of the season in a complicated ‘situationship.’

According to official figures, Ivatar narrowly escaped eviction for the second week in a row, surviving with 2.22 per cent of the votes. Victory followed closely with 2.15 per cent, while Gigi Jasmine trailed with 1.51 per cent, sealing her exit. Deloitte independently verified the results.

The red envelope twist that shook the house

Earlier in the week, Big Brother raised the stakes by ordering all housemates (except HoH Zita) to search for a red envelope containing an immunity card. The catch? No one found it, meaning the entire house, minus Zita, was automatically up for eviction. The tension in the house was palpable all week as alliances scrambled.

Their journey in Biggie’s house

Victory, 28, a psychologist from Akwa Ibom, leaves after a four-week run that gave fans plenty to talk about. From his brief reign as Head of House to his messy entanglements with an ex-girlfriend and even a marriage proposal, his stay was anything but quiet. Describing himself before the show, Victory said, “I have all it takes to win. My life is really a movie and deserves to be put out there.”

Gigi Jasmine, 31, a vibrant DJ also from Akwa Ibom, brought colour and charisma to the house. Known for her boldness and charm, she often captured attention with her energy and strong opinions. “This platform is huge, and I want to utilise it to benefit both myself and my audience,” she explained at the start of her BBNaija journey.

The ‘almost romance’ that never was

Their simultaneous eviction struck a bittersweet chord with viewers. Gigi often expressed her interest in Victory, but their connection remained undefined, too complicated to blossom into a full romance, yet too visible to ignore. Many fans dubbed it the season’s “almost love story,” and their joint exit on the same night felt like a fitting, if heartbreaking, finale to their arc.

What’s next

With 24 contestants still in the running, the stakes continue to climb. As old storylines close, new rivalries, alliances and unexpected twists are guaranteed to keep the house and the audience on edge in the weeks ahead.