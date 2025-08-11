BBNaija S10: Twists, romance, evictions rock week two

TWO weeks in, the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house is already boiling over with suspense, romance, and high-stakes dramas.

Last week, all 29 housemates were told they faced possible eviction. This sparked frantic alliances, late-night heart-to-hearts, and even bolder romantic moves.

But in a dramatic reveal during Sunday’s live show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confirmed it had all been a ruse, there were no votes, no evictions, just Biggie “in his menace era.”

He also revealed that the ₦80 million grand prize wasn’t guaranteed. Starting at ₦10 million, the pot will grow by ₦7.5 million each week, but only if housemates succeed in their weekly tasks. Failure could see the prize shrink.

Social media erupted, with fans praising the twist while others said it only cranked up the pressure.

Competition heats up

The Head of House (HoH) games took the centre stage this week. Thelma Lawson made history as the first female HoH of the season, winning immunity. The HoH lounge, and the power to select a guest, a decision that raised eyebrows after a suggestive moment with Isabella.

Her reign, however, was short-lived. Less than 24 hours later, Victory Okokon dethroned her in the Monday Challenger round, beating both Thelma and Ivatar in a contest of speed and precision. Victory chose Joanna as his deputy, a surprise move given his visible chemistry with Gigi Jasmine – a move that left Gigi in tears.

Romance and Risks

From steamy party moments to emotional entanglements, romance continued to dominate conversations inside and outside the house.

Isabella and Kayikunmi made headlines after a viral clip showed Isabella exposing her breasts to him during a private moment, sparking backlash and calls for sanctions.

Koyin and Sultana also stirred conversations when they joked about getting each other’s names tattooed, with Sultana suggesting her neck and Koyin hinting at a more private spot.

Meanwhile, Kola’s growing feelings for Dede, and her firm reminder that she’s in a relationship outside the house, reminded fans of love triangles from past BBNaija seasons.

Not all interactions were romantic. A heated clash came about when, when Kayikunmi told Bright Morgan to “go downstairs and use the mirrors,” then called him a ‘bitch’. Morgan reacted angrily, forcing housemates and eventually Big Brother himself to intervene.

In a shocking diary session, Zita confessed to stirring drama, from rubbing toothpaste on Kayikunmi’s bed to scattering clothes, proudly calling herself a ‘chameleon’. Viewers were split between admiration for her honesty and criticism of her antics.

Arena highlights & backlash

Joanna claimed victory in the debut Arena Games, completing the challenge in a record three minutes. Outside the house, however, controversy brewed. Lawyer Maduabuchi Idam petitioned the National Broadcasting Commission to ban or regulate the show, citing ‘obscene’ and ‘pornographic’ content.

Eviction shock

Sunday night brought the season’s first real eviction, with Danboskid exiting the house. His departure drew mixed reactions online, some viewers were stunned, others felt his gameplay made it inevitable.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The next big shock came with the eviction of housemate Ibifubara, making her the second to leave after Danboskid’s earlier exit.

The drama unfolded after a tense search for an envelope containing an immunity card left 27 housemates vulnerable. Despite their best efforts to secure safety, Ibifubara’s journey ended abruptly, sending ripples of anxiety through the house.

Head of House Victory, immune from eviction this week, used his veto power to save Kayikunmi, a move that has already sparked conversations about potential alliances and strategies brewing beneath the surface.

With N150 million up for grabs and Biggie’s unpredictable twists in play, Week Three promises even more rivalries, romance, and surprises. In BBNaija Season 10, no crown, or connection, is safe.