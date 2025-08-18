BBNaija S10: Otega, Kayikunmi evicted in explosive week 3

WEEK three in the Big Brother Naija “10/10” house proved that if weeks one and two were appetizers, this was the main course. A heady mix of shocking evictions, messy feuds, rulebook strikes, and scandalous confessions kept both housemates and viewers on edge.

The week ended on a dramatic note as Otega became the third housemate to be evicted, following in the footsteps of Ibifubara and Danboskid, who bowed out earlier during Sunday night’s live show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Adding to the heartbreak, Sabrina also made an unexpected exit on medical grounds, leaving the competition wide open and the race for the ₦150 million prize even tighter.

However, Sabrina later claimed she was not allowed to return to the show after doctor confirmed her fit.

Cigarettes, strikes, Biggie’s big stick

A storeroom squabble turned into one of the ugliest clashes yet when Faith hid the communal lighter, sparking outrage from smokers. Kuture nearly lost his cool, threatening violence, while Bright Morgan shoved Faith in the heat of the moment.

Biggie wasted no time handing out punishments: Morgan bagged two strikes, Kuture got a final warning, and Sultana, whose drunken antics saw her urinate in Dede’s box earned a week-long alcohol ban.

Love triangles, betrayals, public rejections

A “no-dodging” Q&A game turned playful banter into brutal honesty. Victory embarrassed Gigi by bluntly declaring she wasn’t his ‘spec,’ while Sultana denied being romantically involved with him.

The real bombshell came when Victory exposed Jason Jae and Kola’s alleged bet on Dede, leaving her humiliated but also drawing Joanna to her side.

Rooboy confessed his crush on Thelma, Ivatar surprised the group by naming Kaybobo as her interest, and by the end of the night, friendships were strained, alliances shifted, and secrets spilled, all in the space of one game.

Thelma vs Isabella: Feud Reloaded

If week three had a headline rivalry, it was without doubt Thelma vs Isabella. What started as a poolside celebration quickly spiraled into one of the most explosive confrontations of the season so far.

The two have been circling each other since week two, when Thelma, picked Kayikunmi (Isabella’s romantic interest) as her guest, a decision Isabella never forgave. By week three, the tension boiled over.

At the pool party, sharp words turned into all-out shade: Isabella hurled a transphobic slur at Thelma, while Thelma clapped back by mocking Isabella’s taste in younger men.

Housemates scrambled to diffuse the fight, but the damage was done, the entire house felt the fallout, with whispers of divided loyalties spreading into the next day.

The altercation quickly lit up social media, with hashtags around the feud trending well into the night. Fans called Isabella out for crossing the line, while others applauded Thelma’s quick tongue.

Commentators outside the house also noted how the fight highlighted the simmering fractures in female alliances, with Isabella and Thelma now looking like sworn rivals instead of casual frenemies.

Victory’s Misstep Sparks Backlash

As if house drama wasn’t enough, Victory landed himself in hot water with viewers after mocking Thelma’s motherhood during an argument. His comment, widely slammed as misogynistic and disrespectful, trended online and put him in the firing line of public opinion. Whether this will hurt his game remains to be seen.

Tasks, Circus Fun, and Immunity Power Plays

Team Soft Life secured victory in the Lupark Butter-sponsored task, while the Circus Extravaganza wager brought comic relief as housemates donned clown costumes for Biggie’s entertainment.

Immunity also reshaped the game. Tracy, as the new Head of House, saved Kuture from possible eviction. Rooboy continued to enjoy his “Most Influential Player” perk, and Otega discovered a hidden immunity card, ironically saving him for just one week before Sunday night sealed his fate.

The Verdict

Week three of BBNaija Season 10 was the flare no one saw coming: three exits in two days, alliances crumbling, strikes flying, and romance storylines that blurred the line between strategy and emotion.

With tensions at an all-time high and the house already three contestants lighter, one thing is clear, if this was only week three, the real storm is still ahead.