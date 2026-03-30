Opposition gets boost as Kwankwaso officially joins ADC

THE former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has on Monday, March 31, formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) given the opposition the needed boost ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This marked a significant shift in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development was publicly acknowledged by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who shared an image of Kwankwaso holding the ADC membership card. Captioning the post, Atiku wrote: “When men of conviction come together, power trembles. Welcome aboard, @KwankwasoRM.”

Some of the notable dignitaries at the ceremony were the ADC interim chairman, David Mark, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, John Oyegun, Rauf Aregbesola and Aminu Tambuwal.

Kwankwaso’s defection came days after he announced his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), where he served as national leader and presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

He had described the move as a “difficult decision,” citing the need for strategic political realignment.

“I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the party’s national leader and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. As a committed and bona fide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make.”

Before his formal registration, the Kwankwasiyya Movement had directed its members nationwide to join the ADC, signalling a coordinated shift. The group said the decision followed consultations and was aimed at advancing democratic values and building a broader political coalition.

It urged members to follow suit across their wards, local government areas, and states.

The ICIR reports that the move is part of ongoing realignments among opposition figures seeking a united front against the ruling party.