26.1 C
Abuja

Pulitzer Center offers gender equality grants

Media News
Blessing Otoibhi
Gender equality grants
Gender equality grants
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Pulitzer Center is offering Gender Equality Grants of up to US$5,000 to support reporting about women and girls.

The gender equality grant is designed to help journalists take to a new level the reporting on issues related to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. 

The Center is particularly interested in funding data-driven investigations that elevate underrepresented voices, tell narratives of resilience, and tackle systemic gender equality issues. 

Journalists around the world interested in reporting on gender equality and women’s empowerment can apply for funding. 

Pulitzer says they value stories that elevate the voices of communities not often represented in the media, stories of resilience, and projects that tackle systemic issues of gender equality using data and investigative reporting. 

“We aim to support teams that reflect the communities they report on. We hope the Gender Equality Grant can help our partner organisations advance their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals and commitments,” the organiser said.

“Women and girls are disproportionately affected by global crises and face discrimination and violence worldwide. In the fight against the disparities they endure, they show resilience, strength, and leadership.”

- Advertisement -

Proposals are accepted on a rolling basis. Interested persons can apply here.

 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

New law bans use of foreign models, voice-over artists in Nigerian adverts

THE Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has initiated a new law to ban...
National News

Abacha loot: US to return fresh $23.4m to Nigeria

THE Federal Government and the United States have signed an agreement for the repatriation...
Business and Economy

Trapped Funds: Aviation workers express worry over loomimg job loss

AVIATION workers, under the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) umbrella, have expressed...
Health

Nigeria records 91 suspected deaths from cholera in seven months 

NIGERIA has recorded 91 suspected deaths from cholera since January, according to the Nigerian...
Featured News

2023: Peter Obi promises to quote accurate figures

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has said going forward, he will quote...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNew law bans use of foreign models, voice-over artists in Nigerian adverts

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.