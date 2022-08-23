Pulitzer Center offers gender equality grants

THE Pulitzer Center is offering Gender Equality Grants of up to US$5,000 to support reporting about women and girls.

The gender equality grant is designed to help journalists take to a new level the reporting on issues related to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The Center is particularly interested in funding data-driven investigations that elevate underrepresented voices, tell narratives of resilience, and tackle systemic gender equality issues.

Journalists around the world interested in reporting on gender equality and women’s empowerment can apply for funding.

Pulitzer says they value stories that elevate the voices of communities not often represented in the media, stories of resilience, and projects that tackle systemic issues of gender equality using data and investigative reporting.

“We aim to support teams that reflect the communities they report on. We hope the Gender Equality Grant can help our partner organisations advance their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals and commitments,” the organiser said.

“Women and girls are disproportionately affected by global crises and face discrimination and violence worldwide. In the fight against the disparities they endure, they show resilience, strength, and leadership.”

Proposals are accepted on a rolling basis. Interested persons can apply here.