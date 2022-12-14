Buhari to receive award on peace, security

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is to be conferred with an award on peace and security by the Abu Dhabi Forum in Washington DC, United States (US).

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the award was announced during the visit of the Forum’s Secretary General Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Bob Roberts, to the President in Washington on Tuesday, December 13.

According to Shehu, the award is in recognition of Buhari’s outstanding achievements in promoting peace and security.

He added that the conferment of the award was in line with the Forum’s work in fighting religious extremism and promoting peaceful coexistence and dialogue amongst all religions.

Speaking at the meeting, Buhari, who is currently attending a US-Africa Summit in Washington, commended the Foundation for promoting multi-faith dialogue across the world.

He said that Abu Dhabi Forum’s peace work is important to the world just as it is to Nigeria.

Buhari noted that Nigeria’s youths are the country’s promise for a better future, adding that solving their problems is the government’s priority.

He also spoke of the need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry, and urged the group to continue to target the young people who he described as the promise of the future.

The President added that although Nigeria has numerous problems, he had done his best for the country in the past seven years of his administration.

“Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage,” he said.

“This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace. On our part, we will continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youth.

“We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best.”