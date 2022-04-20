Rainy Season: Kwara govt warns residents against illegal dumping of refuse

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

THE Kwara State Government has again warned residents of the state against illegal dumping of refuse in the Ilorin metropolis.

The State Commissioner for Environment Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh gave the warning during an inspection tour of some parts of the Ilorin metropolis.

The commissioner noted that the warning was necessitated by the need to avert flood in the coming raining season.

Buraimoh, who expressed displeasure at the rate at which refuse was being dumped on the road median, said the situation was especially worrisome because it has continued despite various enlightenment programmes undertaken to sensitize the people of the state.

According to her, “This habit has become an habitual one which should be curtailed on time before it gets out of hand.

“Wastes dumped illegally pose great hazards to human health, so people should patronize the commercial waste contractors for adequate waste disposal and in places where social waste contractors ply, people should wait to dump their refuse in the compactors.

- Advertisement -

“It has come to our notice that some people with exotic cars still bring their wastes to be dumped on road medians, this is bad,” she said.

Buraimoh warned that any one caught dumping refuse illegally will face the wrath of the law.

She encouraged residents of the state to assist the government by not allowing anyone or any car owner to dump refuse in their vicinity.

“It is for your own good, people dumping wastes around you are causing you more harm than good. Thevresult from illegal disposal can affect your health”, she added.

The commissioner disclosed that she will undertake the next inspection tour with a mobile court, adding that people found to be dumping refuse illegally would be sanctioned immediately.

She admonished residents to make use of the rorobins placed at strategic locations and adhere strictly to environmental laws for the benefit of the populace and the betterment of the state.

A major highlight of the monitoring exercise was the serving of abatement notice on shop and house owners at the New Yidi Road and Taiwo Road axis for accumulation of refuse in their area.