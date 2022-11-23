Ousted Ekiti Speaker heads to court

THE impeached Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has vowed to seek redress in the court.

Aribisogan, who represents Ikole Constituency 1, was impeached by 17 out of the 25 members of the Assembly during plenary on Monday, November 21.

The former Speaker, who spent just six in office, having been sworn in on November 15, was accused of sabotaging the passage of the state’s 2022 Supplementary Budget Bill.

He was also suspended alongside six other members loyal to him.

Following his impeachment, Olubunmi Adelugba, from Emure constituency, was elected by the lawmakers as the new Speaker.

However, in an interview with newsmen on Monday, Aribisogan said his impeachment was illegal, insisting that he remains the Speaker of the Assembly.

“The purported impeachment of Mr Speaker and suspension of seven members are illegal, ultra vires, null and void and of no effect,” he said.

“The actions are not legally sustainable and will definitely be quashed in a court of competent jurisdiction.”

The former Speaker also said that he had sued the state police command for illegal occupation of the Assembly Complex.

The police had on October 16 sealed and occupied the Complex, alleging it was acting on intelligence report on a planned invasion.

Aribisogan said he and his colleagues had already sued the police before the Federal High Court to provide evidence of its invasion claim.

“We are going to court; there is no doubt about that. We are still consulting with our lawyers. It cannot be later than this week. Any moment from now, we are filing our papers in court.

“We had filed an action against the police at the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Monday. It is about the illegal occupation of Ekiti State House of Assembly for six days. We have sued the police for that. The police illegally sealed the Assembly for six days. They have to explain to us with credible evidence.”